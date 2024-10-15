Krutrim AI business head Ravi Jain resigns

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The business head of Bhavish Aggarwal-founded artificial intelligence startup Krutrim AI, Ravi Jain, has quit, according to sources.

Jain exited the company after putting in around three years, marking another high-profile exit from the Bengaluru-headquartered group this year.

When contacted, the company declined to comment on the matter.

Ola Krutrim is an AI startup, which has formed a series of strategic partnerships with global majors like Arm and Untether AI for the development of CPU and AI chips, platforms, and systems.

In January 2024, Krutrim raised USD 50 million at a valuation of USD 1 billion in a funding round led by Matrix Partners. This made Krutrim the first artificial intelligence unicorn from India.

Ola has seen several high-profile exits this year. Ola Cabs chief executive Hemant Bakshi left within three months of his appointment.

In May, the chief financial officer of Ola Cabs and Ola Financial Services (Ola Mobility) Karthik Gupta, stepped down.