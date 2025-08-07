Krutrim integrates Cloudera's data platform to enhance AI cloud offerings

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Krutrim, the AI and cloud arm of Ola Group, on Thursday announced the integration of Cloudera's data platform into its Krutrim Cloud, enabling large-scale analytics and advanced data lake capabilities with cost-efficiency, security, and industry readiness.

The combined stack is already being utilised by its parent entity, the Ola Group, for real-time data processing and AI workloads.

"The Ola Group is already leveraging this combined stack for its real-time data processing and AI workloads, benefiting from the security, performance, and data sovereignty provided by Krutrim Cloud along with Cloudera’s proven architecture," the company said in a statement.

The Cloudera-based solution will soon be made commercially available to other enterprise customers on the Krutrim platform.

This integration is aimed at strengthening Krutrim's vertically integrated, AI-first cloud infrastructure, which spans compute, storage, data management, and AI capabilities.

The move enhances Krutrim's ability to support advanced data engineering, AI training, and inference at scale with secure and industry-tested components.

"We are focused on building India's cloud with deeply integrated capabilities across infrastructure, data, and AI. The availability of Cloudera on Krutrim enhances our enterprise stack and enables advanced data lake use-cases with confidence and scale, packaged in cost-effective solutions," Navendu Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Business, Krutrim, said.