Krutrim plans launch of agentic AI assistant 'Kruti' later this week

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Ola group's AI firm Krutrim is likely to launch its own agentic AI assistant 'Kruti' later this week.

An agentic AI assistant is an artificial intelligence system that not only responds to user prompts but also takes initiative, adapts to user needs, and acts proactively to fulfil tasks or objectives.

Unlike standard chatbots that wait for explicit instructions, agentic AI assistants can anticipate needs, make decisions, and execute actions autonomously within defined boundaries.

"Excited to introduce Kruti, India's first agentic AI assistant. Reimagined from the core, Kruti listens, adapts, and acts proactively, purposefully, and in your language. This is a leap beyond chatbots. More updates on 12th June. Stay tuned!" Krutrim said in a post on X. PTI ANK TRB