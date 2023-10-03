Krypton Solutions likely to invest USD 100 million in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Texas-based Krypton Solutions is likely to invest USD 100 million (Rs 832 crore) to set up a Printed Circuit Board fabrication unit in Karnataka, while semiconductor manufacturing company Texas Instruments has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state.

This came across during the meeting between the representatives of the companies with an official delegation led by Karnataka Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil in the United States.

Krypton Solutions, which plans to invest in Bommasandra in Bengaluru for a new PCB facility , has already completed preliminary discussions with the government.

The company's discussion with the delegation also explored investment options in Mysuru and Chamarajanagara in the state, an official release said, adding Krypton's interest in local partnerships, seeking support to identify the right entry and growth partner in the Indian market was also tabled at the meeting.

The government delegation toured Krypton's 40,000 sq feet facility.

Noting that Texas Instruments was the first technology company to set up an R&D centre in Bengaluru in 1985, the release said, the company’s R&D centre in the city is the largest outside of the Texas Instruments' headquarters in Dallas.

Senior Vice-President and General Manager Amichai Ron and Stephen Bonner, Vice-President and the head of Global Government Relations of Texas Instruments' were in discussion with Patil, who was accompanied by senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries.

The meeting with Texas Instruments also discussed Research and Development for Analog and Embedded Semiconductors, with a potential exploration in the Whitefield semiconductor park.

Discussions also focused on improving the ease of doing business to lower investment barriers.

At Texas Instruments, the delegation visited the 300-mm wafer fab manufacturing site.

The meeting with both companies is part of the government delegation's 12-day tour to the United States of America to attract investment into the state. The tour is scheduled to conclude on October 6.

Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industries are accompanying the minister.

The Minister held discussions with Texas-based ERP Logic which is looking to enter Bengaluru to expand its footprint in India after having a strong presence in Salem, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The two sides discussed exploring potential collaborations for SAP skilling initiatives in Karnataka. PTI KSU KSU SS