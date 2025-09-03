Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 360-cr order

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Integrated facility management services provider Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) on Wednesday said it had bagged a Rs 360-crore order from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune, for mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide network of welfare institutions.

The five-year mandate would provide these services across hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities across Maharashtra, the company said.

Thousands of students, senior citizens, and vulnerable communities depend on public services for education, care, and shelter, the company said.

By introducing professional facility management practices, it will help create safe, dignified, and supportive environments that directly improve daily living and learning conditions, it added.

"This contract allows us to serve the backbone of Maharashtra's social welfare system. Every hostel we maintain, every classroom we keep clean, and every welfare home we support contribute to creating dignity, safety, and opportunity for people who depend on these institutions," Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director at Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, said.

The institution manages more than 2,800 hostels for boys and girls, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, along with a dedicated residential school in Pune for children of sweepers.

Besides, it is also responsible for six industrial training institutes across divisions, 34 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nyay Bhavans, 54 old age homes, cooperative societies, and spinning mills, while serving as a key access point for government welfare schemes, as per the company. PTI IAS TRB