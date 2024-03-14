Krystal Integrated Services garners Rs 90 crore from anchor investors

New Delhi: Facility management and security services provider Krystal Integrated Services has mopped up over Rs 90 crore from anchor investors for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This will be the fifth IPO in the mainboard segment in March, after RK Swamy, JG Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, and Popular Vehicles and Services.

The public issue opened for subscription and will conclude on March 18, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company has allotted 12.59 lakh equity shares to 10 funds at Rs 715 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Wednesday said.

At this price, the company has garnered Rs 90.03 crore from the anchor investors.

Anchor round participants include ITI Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, BofA Securities Europe SA, Aegis Investment Fund PCC, Saint Capital Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, and Negen Capital, among others.

The public issue has a price band of Rs 680-715 a share.

The IPO comprises Rs 175 crore in fresh issue and Rs 125 crore in offer-for-sale by the promoters.

Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Prasad Minesh Lad and his family (Krystal Family Holdings) will come down to close to 70 per cent.

The company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards part repayment of its debt of Rs 187 crore; funding working capital requirements of Rs 100 crore and capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery for Rs 10 crore.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 707 crore and a net income of Rs 39 crore in FY23.

The company began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and from 2005 entered the facility management segment.

Around 70 per cent of its facility management business comes from government agencies/departments, including some of the leading airports, the BMC headquarters and many temples.