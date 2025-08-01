Krystal Integrated Services Q1 net profit rises 7.4 pc to Rs 16.33 cr

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Diversified services provider Krystal Integrated Services on Friday reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 16.33 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 15.20 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter increased 25.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 323.08 crore driven by strategic contract wins and expansion across key verticals, compared to Rs 257.15 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal, the company said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for Q1FY26 grew by 31.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21.35 crore from Rs 16.25 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 6.61 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal as against 6.32 per cent in Q1 FY25 due to lower administrative costs and improved cost efficiency, the company stated.

"We have commenced FY26 on a promising note, with Q1 performance reinforcing our growth trajectory and our focus on strategic expansion. Our efforts to evolve as a comprehensive solutions provider are bearing fruit, as we continue to build scale across verticals and strengthen our presence in both core and emerging service areas," said Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd.

He said the company during the reporting quarter secured several contracts including a three-year contract worth Rs 31.55 crore from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd to provide manpower services across multiple metro lines in Mumbai. Besides, it also got a contract worth Rs 20.26 crore from the Airports Authority of India to manage facility services at the newly developed terminal of the Patna airport as well as a Rs 12.83 crore housekeeping contract from MMMOCL, which includes cleaning and upkeep of trains, depots, and key infrastructure along Metro Lines 2A and 7, among others. PTI IAS HVA