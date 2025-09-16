Krystal Integrated Services secures Rs 168 cr contract in Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Manpower services provider Krystal Integrated Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 168 crore contract from the Director of Medical Education, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.

The company informed stock exchanges that the project is for providing house-keeping services for hospitals and institutions under the control of Director of Medical Education under Package-I.

"The contract is valid for a period of 3 years and approximate contract value is Rs 168 crore," the fling said.

The company recently secured a significant five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. It has also won multiple contracts, including manpower contracts from MTDC and Maha Mumbai Metro for a cumulative estimated value exceeding Rs. 63.93 crore and Facility Management Contract for New Terminal at Patna Airport.

For FY25, the company registered a net profit of Rs 63 crore. Sales rose 18.67 per cent to Rs 1,213 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1,022 crore during FY24. PTI HG MR