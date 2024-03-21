Krystal Integrated Services shares pare early gains; settle marginally lower in debut trade

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Shares of facility management and security services provider Krystal Integrated Services Ltd ended marginally lower after listing with a premium of over 11 per cent against the issue price of Rs 715 earlier in the day on Thursday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 795, registering a jump of 11.18 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, the stock gave up early gains and declined 1.67 per cent to Rs 703.05 during the day. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 712.30, down 0.38 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 785, up 9.79 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 713, lower by 0.27 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 995.22 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services got subscribed 13.21 times on the last day of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,750,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer was Rs 680-715 a share.

The company began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and from 2005 entered the facility management segment.

Around 70 per cent of its facility management business comes from government agencies/departments, including some of the leading airports, the BMC headquarters, and many temples. PTI SUM DR