KSDL pays over Rs 135 cr dividend to Karnataka govt for 2024-25

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Public sector enterprise Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Friday paid a dividend of over Rs 135 crore to the state government from its profits for the financial year 2024–25.

On behalf of the public limited, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil and KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda presented the cheque to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Vidhana Soudha, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that KSDL had achieved a turnover of Rs 1,700 crore and recorded a profit of Rs 451 crore in the last financial year. In line with regulations, 30 per cent of the profit has been paid to the government as a dividend.

“This marks an all-time record for the company in terms of turnover, profit, and dividend,” he said in an official statement.

According to Patil, in 2022–23, KSDL had paid a dividend of Rs 54 crore to the state government, followed by Rs 108 crore in 2023–24.

Compared with last year, this year’s dividend reflects an increase of Rs 27 crore.

"In the coming years, this amount is expected to rise further," he added.