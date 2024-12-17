KSDL pays record Rs 109 crore dividend to Karnataka government

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited chairman Nada Gowda presented a dividend cheque of Rs 108.62 crore from KSDL to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A statement shared by the office of the State Minister for Large and Medium Industries said that this amount represents 30 per cent of KSDL's profit of Rs 362.07 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.

"This is the highest dividend ever paid by the enterprise in its history. Additionally, a cheque of Rs 5 crore was handed over to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund," it stated.

Siddaramaiah praised KSDL’s "consistent profitability" since 2019-20.

Advertisment

"The enterprise, which paid a dividend of Rs 15.91 crore five years ago, has now presented a dividend of nearly Rs 109 crore," he said. PTI AMP SSK ADB