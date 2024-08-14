KSH INFRA to invest nearly Rs 450 crore in Hosur Industrial Park

New Delhi: Pune-based developer KSH INFRA on Wednesday said it plans to invest around Rs 450 crore for the development of its first Industrial & Logistics (I&L) Park in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The company in a statement said I&L Park, strategically located near the Karnataka border and the Bangalore market, will cover around 50 acre and provide a development potential of 1.25 million square feet.

The project is expected to generate employment for over 1,800 people and will attract substantial interest from industrial and warehousing clients seeking state-of-the-art infrastructure over the next 3-4 years, the statement added.

KSH INFRA Managing Director Rohit Hegde said logistics parks have become a crucial part of India's real estate infrastructure, providing businesses with cost savings and improved service quality.