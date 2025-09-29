KSH INFRA, WSB to invest Rs 450 cr on 50-acre industrial logistics park

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) KSH INFRA and WSB Real Estate Partners (WSB), along with co-investors, will develop a 50-acre industrial and logistics park at Hosur with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

The two parties have entered into an asset-level joint venture. WSB along with co-investors holds 74 per cent and KSH INFRA has 26 per cent stake in the venture, a statement said.

The park has a developable area of 1.25 million square feet.

KSH INFRA has built a strong presence in the industrial and logistics sector with six parks across India, including three successful exits at Chakan I, Chakan II, and Talegaon.

The company has delivered 4 million square feet in Chakan, Pune, and has another 3 million square feet under development in Bengaluru and Chennai.