KSH Integrated Logistics launches multi-client warehousing facility in Indore

Mumbai, May 20 (PT) Integrated supply chain solutions provider KSH Integrated Logistics on Tuesday announced the launch of a 30,000 sq ft multi-client warehousing facility in Pithampur (Indore) to cater to the growing demand for organised warehousing and distribution services in Central India.

This launch of the facility, which is designed to support immediate operational deployment for a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial, OEM supply chains among others, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, extending its multi-client warehousing capabilities to one of the country's most connected regions, KSH said.

The Indore facility offers comprehensive warehousing solutions, such as ground and racked storage, warehouse management, value-added services and last-mile delivery services. Integrated with robust Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transport Management Systems (TMS), the warehouse ensures operational transparency, inventory control, and seamless transport execution, it said.

"Our expansion into Indore is part of our larger vision to build a future-ready, pan-India warehousing and distribution network that helps customers scale with confidence. Indore's strategic location, growing industrial base, and proximity to key markets make it a high-potential logistics hub," said Vinay Patil, CEO at KSH Integrated Logistics.

"As we continue our expansion across India, our goal is to create smart, efficient supply chain ecosystems that meet the evolving needs of OEMs and industrial clients," he added.

KSH serves a diverse portfolio of clients in the automotive, industrial, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors. The company operates Grade A logistics infrastructure and currently manages over half a million square feet of warehousing space in key markets across India, with plans to scale up to 2 million square feet by 2026.