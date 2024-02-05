KSRTC launches 100 new 'Ashwamedha Classic' buses for point-to-point services

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday flagged off 100 newly designed "Ashwamedha Classic" point-to-point express buses here.

Advertisment

Launched by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), these newly inducted buses, which are upgraded versions of Karnataka 'Sarige' non-AC buses, will operate on point-to-point routes between the district headquarters and Bengaluru, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that 5,800 buses will be added to the fleet of state transport units in the current financial year.

Advertisment

He also noted that the KSRTC has brought in many passenger-friendly schemes.

According to KSRTC officials, the newly inducted buses have front and rear LED destination boards, dashboard, electronic vehicle stability control, vehicle location track unit, panic buttons and public address system among other salient features.

KSRTC has planned to induct 948 new Diesel and 300 Electric buses in the current financial year. Till December-end, it has added a total of 180 buses (153 Diesel and 27 Electric). PTI AMP RS RS