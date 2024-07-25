KSUM partners with Hero MotoCorp to boost Kerala's start-up ecosystem

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Thursday said it has forged a strategic partnership with Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp with the aim of accelerating the growth of the startup ecosystem in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the collaboration was signed on Wednesday by KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and Swadesh Kumar Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp, a KSUM release said.

It said that the collaboration marks "a significant step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the state".

"This partnership marks a milestone as it will pave the way for a more robust and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in the state," Ambika is quoted, as having said, in the release.

The agreement facilitates KSUM and Hero MotoCorp to collaborate, support and nurture startups in Kerala, it said.

KSUM will curate and recommend startups that align with MotoCorp's focus areas, providing them with necessary resources and support, it further said.

"Both partners will organise knowledge sessions, workshops and other interventions to support startups in their growth journey, providing them with valuable insights and knowledge," the release said.

KSUM will spearhead efforts to create awareness about MotoCorp's innovation initiatives through various means, including organising events and roadshows to promote the two-wheeler company's brand, at both state and national level, it said.

It also said that under the MoU, KSUM will extend benefits, including financial assistance, grants and incubation facilities, under the state startup schemes to the enterprises selected by MotoCorp.

KSUM will also identify and recommend startups based on MotoCorp’s requirements, support the company in organising events, and roadshows and outreach efforts initiatives through various channels to promote the company's programmes, the release said.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.