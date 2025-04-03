K'taka food minister demands supply of cooking oil, pulses and other food items via PDS

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Thursday met Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and demanded distribution of additional food items like wheat, sugar, cooking oil and pulses along with rice to ration card holders in the state.

In a representation made to the central government, the state food minister claimed that a recent survey among PDS beneficiaries revealed that 92 per cent of ration card holders expressed the need for wheat, sugar, cooking oil and dal to be distributed along with rice through ration shops.

Given this, distribution of additional food items along with rice would be highly beneficial for ration card holders, he said.

"In light of this, I kindly request you to consider this matter favourably and take the necessary steps to implement the distribution of multi-foodgrain items through fair price shops for the benefit of ration card holders," he added.

Currently, there are 4.01 crore PDS beneficiaries in Karnataka under National Food Security Act, including 43,88,154 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries and 3,58,04,863 Primary Household (PHH) beneficiaries as on March 17, 2025.

Currently, the central government provides 5 kg of rice to each beneficiary. However, from June 2023, the Karnataka government started distributing NFSA foodgrains and is directly depositing an amount of Rs 170 in bank account of each beneficiary through DBT.

As per the agreement with the central government, 10 kg of rice is being distributed to each beneficiary instead of cash from February 2025.

Earlier, the Karnataka government used to distribute wheat, sugar, rice, and other food grains along with rice. But currently, ration card holders are getting only rice, ragi, and jowar, that too under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, he added. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU