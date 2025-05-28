K'taka govt approves 4 new investment proposals, 2 additional proposals worth Rs 15 k Crore

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that the state government has approved four new investment proposals, two additional investment/amendment proposals with a total investment of Rs 15441.17 crore, which is expected to generate employment opportunities to over 5000 people.

These proposals were approved at the 65th meeting of State High Level Clearance Committee meeting led by the Chief Minister.

"We have approved four new investment proposals, two additional investment/ amendment proposals with a total investment of Rs. 15441.17 crore with an employment opportunity to about 5277 persons and also extension of time to 10 amendment project proposals which are in various stages of implementation," he said in a statement.

According to the statement, the approved new investment proposals are- Shree Cement Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited and Emmvee Energy Private Limited with a total investment of Rs 13921 Crore.

The two approved additional investment proposals are -- Colortone Textiles Private Limited and Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd with a total investment of Rs 1520.17 Crore, it added. PTI AMP SA