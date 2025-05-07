K'taka, IN-SPACe sign MoUs to boost NewSpace ecosystem with Centre of Excellence, Manufacturing Park

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced the signing of MoUs to accelerate the state’s emergence as India’s leading commercial space launchpad.

Signed by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology on behalf of the state government, the MoUs include the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies in Bengaluru and the development of a public-private Space Manufacturing Park to anchor next-generation satellite and launch vehicle production.

The agreements set the framework for collaboration between the Karnataka government and IN-SPACe in establishing the Centre of Excellence and the manufacturing park, according to a release.

Karnataka already boasts a mature ecosystem across the space sector value chain—comprising government agencies, private players, MSMEs, ISRO headquarters, DRDO labs, and public-sector undertakings such as HAL, BEL, BHEL, and NAL, along with leading academic and research institutions.

The MoUs aim to support the state’s NewSpace ecosystem in alignment with the national vision outlined in the Indian Space Policy, 2023, and foster innovation in the sector.

IN-SPACe has been driving India’s space ambitions by enabling ease of business and encouraging participation from both government and non-government entities. As global space activity surges, IN-SPACe is playing a key role in shaping India’s space economy.

The MoUs signed with Karnataka reflect a strategic move to align regional aspirations with national goals, the release noted.

The agreements were signed by Dr Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to the Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology), Government of Karnataka; and Lochan Sehra, IAS, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of Dr Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

"The MoUs with IN-SPACe mark a new chapter in Karnataka’s space journey, creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support needed to compete globally," said Shalini Rajneesh.

As the global space sector shifts from agency-led missions to agile public-private partnerships, the signing reinforces Karnataka’s role as India’s launchpad for breakthrough NewSpace technologies, driven by visionary governance, private enterprise, and a deep talent pool, the release added.

As India’s space regulator, IN-SPACe is focused on R&D and innovation to drive national growth.

These MoUs align with its long-term vision to transform India into a space-forward economy with active state participation.

Dr Pawan Goenka said, "Karnataka has emerged as a hub for next-gen space start-ups and enterprises. These MoUs will further strengthen the ecosystem and support both state and national ambitions in the NewSpace era." He added, "We look forward to working closely with the state to see more satellites, propulsion systems, and deep-space technologies developed and manufactured in Karnataka."