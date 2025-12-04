K'taka orders vision document to boost mobile, electronics components manufacturing

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Thursday directed officials to prepare a vision document aimed at boosting mobile and electronic product manufacturing and design in the state, with the goal of attracting investments worth USD 150 billion.

The Minister held extensive discussions with a high-level delegation led by Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

"The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT had announced an electronics components manufacturing scheme in April this year. The state government is exploring the possibility of introducing a parallel scheme and is currently studying its feasibility, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

"The proposal is still in the draft stage, and we welcome suggestions from ICEA,” he said.

Noting that Karnataka has significant untapped potential not just in mobile-phone components but also in industrial and strategic electronics, Patil said officials have been instructed to study the union government’s scheme along with similar policies implemented by other states.

Pankaj Mohindroo said the union government scheme prioritises sub-assemblies such as displays and camera modules, bare components, and essential manufacturing equipment.

According to him, the programme offers performance-linked incentives and up to 25 per cent capital subsidy. The centre has earmarked Rs 22,900 crore for the scheme.

He further said that, until November this year, the union government has cleared 17 investment proposals worth Rs 7,172 crore. These projects are expected to create 11,800 direct jobs and generate products valued at over Rs 65,000 crore. PTI KSU ROH