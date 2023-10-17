K'taka pegs 42 pc decline in sugar output at 34.51 lakh tonne for 2023-24 season

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Sugar production in Karnataka, the country's third largest producer, is estimated to fall by 42.30 per cent to 34.51 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 sugar season that started this month, due to lower cane output and less sugar recovery.

Advertisment

Sugar production in the state stood at 59.81 lakh tonne in the just completed 2022-23 season (October-September).

According to the state government estimate, sugarcane production in Karnataka is estimated to be lower at 520 lakh tonne in 2023-24, compared with 705 lakh tonne in the previous season.

Even sugarcane availability for crushing will be less at 442 lakh tonne as against 603.55 lakh tonne in the period.

Advertisment

Consequently, total sugar production in the state is projected to be at 34.51 lakh tonne in 2023-24, down from 59.81 lakh tonne in the previous season.

Sugar recovery is also estimated to be lower at 8 per cent this season as against 9.91 per cent in 2022-23.

However, ethanol production in Karnataka is projected to be higher at 40 crore litres in the 2023-24, as against 35 crore litres in the previous season.

There are about 77 operating mills in the state, out of which 34 have attached distillery. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU