K’taka will have separate secretariat for NRIs to invest in the state: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government will open a separate secretariat for non-resident Indians who want to invest in the state.

This facility will be in line with the ones set up by the Centre as well as the Kerala government.

"We will set up a secretariat to facilitate the Non-Resident Indians. A lot of them want to invest in Karnataka. They want their motherland to be prosperous," Shivakumar told reporters.

He said the Congress had mentioned in its party manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections that it will set up a separate secretariat for the NRIs.

He also said that a vice-chairman has already been appointed.

Shivakumar said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge has also submitted a draft note on setting up a separate secretariat for the NRI. PTI GMS GMS SS