KTCL's smart card for bus travel in Goa gets good response

Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) Commuters in Goa have appreciated the new Smart Transit Card introduced by the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) as it provides a discount on bus tickets and a cashless travel experience.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last week launched the e-card, which provides a 10 per cent discount on travel tickets.

The KTCL has more than 1,000 buses operating across the coastal state.

Speaking to PTI Videos, KTCL divisional traffic officer Roque Luis said the card can be obtained online through a dedicated website.

"There are various options available to avail this card, for which anyone can apply. The applicants must provide a mobile number on which they will receive an OTP. Once the OTP is uploaded on the website, a unique ID is generated, and the process follows," he said.

The Smart Transit Card is free, but Rs 150 is charged initially which can be redeemed while using the card, Luis said.

"A commuter can use this amount while travelling. Essentially, this is a tapping card. Instead of giving cash, commuters just need to inform the conductor that they have the card," he said.

Luis said that since its introduction, the card has received an overwhelming response.

"The advantage of this card is that commuters get a 10 per cent discount for using it. For senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities (PwD), the card is totally free. Students and senior citizens already get a 50 per cent concession on travel in the state, so they will not receive an additional discount. However, general commuters will get a 10 per cent discount," he said.

Rajendra Uttam Vaigankar, a frequent bus traveller, said the card is beneficial as there is no need to carry cash or exact change to buy a ticket from the conductor.

"This is a really good initiative. I regularly travel by city bus, so the KTCL card will be useful. Everything is online, it's actually the prime minister's initiative to go digital. However, the government should facilitate this by setting up help desks to assist those who struggle with online applications," he said.

Another commuter Girish Naik said earlier they had to carry cash and there used to be arguments with bus conductors.

"But now, the KTCL's Smart Transit Card has made it very easy for us and for conductors. This initiative by the government will benefit daily commuters, senior citizens and students. The process to apply for it is very easy. Now, I can just tap the card and travel," he added.

The scheme was launched on December 18, and by December 21, more than 160 cards were sold, Luis said.

"I feel that in future, people will opt for this card as it has lifetime validity. The card is applicable all over Goa and is also valid on Mhaji buses operating on the Curchorem-Margao route, with around 57 buses serving this route," he said.

Mhaji buses are private vehicles contracted to the KTCL on various routes. PTI RPS GK