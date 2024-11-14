KTM looks to enhance market presence in India with full range of products

New Delhi: Austrian bikemaker KTM is looking to enhance its market presence in India by offering its full range of products, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The company, in which Bajaj Auto owns a significant stake, on Thursday, expanded its Indian portfolio with the launch of 10 global bikes across four segments priced between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 22.96 lakh.

KTM has been able to increase its global sales over the years, specially after the partnership with Bajaj Auto with products manufactured at the latter's plant exported to over 120 countries in the world. Last year KTM sold 3.7 lakh motorcycles globally, KTM-Sportmotorcycle GmbH Vice-President Sales Asia, Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, Peter Perberschlager said.

"...but we only offer 40 per cent of our sales or possible sales here in India. It is a big opportunity for us in India because until now we have not offered our full product range," he added while speaking at the launch.

Advertisment

Perberschlager further said KTM's aim is to make available its 'Ready to Race' experience across all segments in India.

The partnership between Bajaj Auto and KTM began in 2007 when the Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV) picked up a 14.5 per cent stake in KTM Power Sports AG and subsequently launched the brand in India in 2012. Then BAIHBV gradually increased its stake to 48 per cent.

Later in 2021, in a simplification of the shareholding, BAIHBV swapped its 46.5 per cent of its holding to gain a 49.9 per cent stake in PTW Holding AG (the KTM group's parent company).

Advertisment

Under the partnership, Bajaj Auto manufactures small-displacement KTM & Husqvarna motorcycles at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra and are exported.

Since then, 12 lakh sub-500 cc KTM bikes manufactured by Bajaj Auto have been exported to over 120 countries so far.

KTM said the launch of its 10 new global bikes in India brings its KTM experience to Indian customers.

Advertisment

"The unveiling of the global KTM range in India marks a bold new chapter in our journey. We are not only expanding our range but also enhancing our service and experience standards with flagship stores in key cities," Bajaj Auto President Probiking, Manik Nangia said.

At present, KTM has more than 450 stores across India.