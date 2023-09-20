Kuku FM raises USD 25 million

New Delhi: Audio content app Kuku FM on Wednesday said it has raised USD 25 million (over Rs 207 crore) in a funding round co-led by The Fundamentum Partnership and International Finance Corporation.

Investment firm Vertex Ventures also participated in the funding round.

"In our journey towards building a business model focused on the Bharat 2.0 segment and creating a sustainable business model with a clear path to profitability, the Fundamentum team's insights and support have been invaluable," Kuku FM Co-founder and CEO Lal Chand Bisu said in a statement.

The latest round marks Fundamentum's second investment in the vernacular audio content platform.

In September 2022 also, Kuku FM raised USD 21.9 million (around Rs 182 crore) from the Fundamentum Partnership.

Other investors in the audio platform include Google, Paramark, KRAFTON, Inc, 3one4 Capital, V Cube Ventures, India Quotient and FounderBank Capital.

"Kuku FM will deploy the funds to further strengthen the content ecosystem, increase the depth of content across Indian languages for Bharat 2.0 audience and focus on technology," the statement said.

Fundamentum Partnership, Principal, Prateek Jain said Kuku FM has created a niche category that caters to the unique and rapidly evolving demands of the new digital natives of India.

Kuku FM claims to have more than 25 lakh paid subscribers.

"Our partnership with Kuku FM... aligns with our shared gender and inclusion priorities and aims to empower under-represented voices, especially those of women, fostering upward mobility and sustainable economic growth," IFC's India Country Head Wendy Werner said.