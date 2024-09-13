Kulwant Singh takes charge as IBBI's Executive Director

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Kulwant Singh, a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, has taken charge as Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to a release.

Earlier, Singh has served as the Director General of Audit, East Coast Railway.

"Kulwant Singh took charge as Executive Director, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), on 11th September 2024," a release dated September 11 by the IBBI said.

Singh has a graduate degree in law. He has completed more than 25 years in various capacities in the office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG).

He was also posted as Principal Director of Audit in Embassy of India, Washington DC and Director of Audit in High Commission of India, London.

Last year in December, IBBI announced that Jithesh John has taken charge as an executive director. Prior to that, IBBI in October had announced that Sandip Garg has assumed charge as a Whole Time Member in the Bankruptcy Board.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). PTI HG HVA