Kumaraswamy chairs meet on future road-map, strengthening operations of HMT Watches

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday chaired a review meeting to discuss the performance and future road-map of HMT Watches, with deliberations focused on strengthening operations in a bid to preserve the legacy of the Indian watch brand.

HMT Limited, a central public sector enterprise, comes under the administrative control of the Heavy Industries Ministry. It has two manufacturing units, food processing machinery unit, Aurangabad and auxiliary business division, Bengaluru.

The Food Processing Machinery Unit manufactures a variety of machinery for milk processing and other food processing applications. It also takes up turn-key projects for milk processing industries.

The Auxiliary Business Unit has taken up assembly and sale of watches and clocks in order to keep HMT watches heritage alive and encash the brand equity.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, said, "Conducted a review meeting on the performance and future roadmap of #HMT Watches. Discussions focused on strengthening operations and preserving the brand's legacy. The Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were present." PTI RSN HVA