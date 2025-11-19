Kumaraswamy meets Majhi, Odisha to form a panel to resolve RSP’s land issue

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to set up a high level committee to resolve the land acquisition issues related to the proposed expansion of the Rourkela Steel plant (RSP) after Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here.

Kumaraswamy, who was on a two-day visit to the state, visited Rourkela and put forth the issues causing a delay in starting the expansion programme of the RSP.

The public sector undertaking under SAIL has planned to double its capacity from 4.5 MTPA at an estimated investment of over Rs 30,000 crore. But land acquisition issues came up.

The RPS was also undertaking an Rs 9,000 crore modernisation work at its plant in Odisha, ensuring that the plant in Rourkela remains globally competitive and future-ready, the Union minister said. In the meeting, Kumaraswamy sought the state government’s cooperation to resolve the land acquisition problem and said that the SAIL would provide the best of rehabilitation package for the affected people. Around 300 families are likely to be affected in the RSP’s expansion plan.

The chief minister said that RSP’s expansion is essential in view of the state’s economic development and creation of employment for local youths.

“The problems of the local people will be resolved and land acquisition will be done on a consensual basis. As per the decision of the meeting, a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a senior officer of the rank of additional chief secretary and all the problems will be resolved through discussions with the people,” Majhi was quoted in a CMO statement as saying.

The Union minister discussed on requirement of land for setting up an airport in Rourkela and other issues.

He said, “Rourkela is going to be a premier steel hub of the country in the near future. The progress here will benefit not only the city but the entire state and the nation.” Taking to X, Kumaraswamy said, “Had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @MohanMOdisha avaru and Hon’ble Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri @jualoram ji avaru.” “We discussed the functioning of Rourkela Steel Plant, the planned expansion of RSP, and key issues related to enhancing steel and mining production in Odisha,” he said.

The Union minister also noted that the chief minister has assured him full support of the state government in RSP’s efforts to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving 300 MT steel capacity by 2030.

“Together, we are committed to strengthening Odisha’s leadership in the steel sector,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted the positive growth in raw materials and noted that Odisha Group of Mines had increased production by over 5 per cent this year and it is expected to cross nearly 15 million tons in FY 2025–26, ensuring stronger raw material security for RSP.

Apart from Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram, the meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Pundrik, SAIL Chairman Amerendu Prakash and other senior officers.

While briefing reporters, Kumaraswami said Rourkela Airport is another issue, which requires immediate attention. Despite several rounds of surveys, no further developments are visible on the ground. Amongst the issues, the land for the airport remains unresolved. RSP is supposed to hand over 200 acres for the purpose.

"I have asked our SAIL chairman to meet the officials of the civil aviation ministry and sort out the issues. The civil aviation department is also interested in utilising this airport in the interest of the public. So, there will be developments soon in this regard as discussions are going on," he said.