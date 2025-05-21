Kumaraswamy reviews expansion of EV charging infra in country

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy has reviewed the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country at an inter-ministerial meeting, with an aim to build future-ready EV ecosystem.

The Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme being implemented by Ministry of Heavy Industries has an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore to establish 72,000 EV charging stations nationwide.

"Chaired inter-ministerial meeting with senior officials from @PetroleumMin, @MORTHIndia & @MHI_GoI to review and fast-track the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the country," Kumaraswamy said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The minister further expressed his commitment to building a robust, accessible and future-ready EV ecosystem to ensure energy security, reduce carbon footprint, and empower citizens through green transport.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution In Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme will support 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 3.16 lakh e-three wheelers, and 14,028 e-buses over two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India. PTI RSN ANU