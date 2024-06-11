Kumaraswamy takes charge as Heavy Industries Minister

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took charge as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy, 64, has also been allocated the Steel Ministry portfolio.

"Today, I took charge as Minister of Heavy Industries. I don't want to say that I will do everything. I need some more time. I need to take all information from the senior officials about the problems and how we will solve them. I need two to three days for this," Kumaraswamy told reporters after taking charge.

After taking charge as Union Minister, Kumaraswamy met senior officials of the ministries and head of the public sector undertakings (PSUs).

JD(S), headed by his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, joined the NDA last year.

The BJP and JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha elections together in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 seats. The BJP won 17 seats and JD(S) two.