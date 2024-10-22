Kunal Bahl remembers Ratan Tata as epitome of humility who kept his words

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Entrepreneur-turned-investor Kunal Bahl on Tuesday dived into a personal anecdote as he remembered late Ratan Tata as a symbol of humility, always true to his word.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, the Snapdeal co-founder shared heartfelt memories of his interactions with Ratan Tata, highlighting the enduring legacy of humility and wisdom left by the iconic business leader.

Reflecting on their first meeting in 2014, Bahl recounted how Tata expressed a genuine desire to invest in his company without any airs of superiority.

"His humility is always like, he doesn't assume...that he is Ratan Tata," Bahl noted, emphasizing Tata's modest approach even in his position of immense influence.

After their initial conversation, Bahl said he requested that Tata meet his team, "because it will change their life", to which he instantly agreed.

Years passed, and the revered industrialist got busy with his responsibilities, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bahl recalled, and then one day, he spotted Tata at a wedding and walked up to him.

"I said, Mr Tata, I am Kunal, because I just didn't want to assume that he'll suddenly recognise me, he meets thousands of people. He said, of course, I remember. And by the way, I still owe you that trip," he said.

That is a lesson for everyone--Make a promise. Remember it. Remember to keep it, Bahl added.

Bahl is the co-founder of e-commerce platform Snapdeal. He also co-founded Venture capital firm Titan Capital, which invests in early-stage startups.

Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, breathed his last on October 9, 2024, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86. PTI ANK ANU