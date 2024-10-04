Kundan Green Energy commissions hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Kundan Green Energy has commissioned a 10 MW hydro electric project (HEP) in Himachal Pradesh, taking its total operational hydropower capacity to 85 MW.

Set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore, the project was awarded by the Himachal Pradesh government in 2022, the company said in a statement.

This is the company's seventh hydropower plant in Himachal Pradesh.

As on date, its overall functional capacity stands at 120.5 MW, including solar and wind-based projects (35.5 MW).

"We have commissioned the Luni HEP in a record 24 months. Hydropower has very vast untapped potential. We are working to develop such projects as we contribute to the country's energy transition goals," Udit Garg, Director and CEO, Kundan Green Energy said.

In April, Kundan Green Energy secured approval for setting up a 42 MW hydropower project at Okhali in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

The Okhali project is part of an agreement with the Uttarakhand government signed last year to develop a total of 80 MW greenfield hydropower capacity in the state at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. PTI ABI ANU