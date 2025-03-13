Kunnumal to take over as TCS' chief of HR after Lakkad

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The country's largest IT services player TCS on Thursday announced company veteran Sudeep Kunnumal will take over as the head of the critical Human Resources function after the superannuation of incumbent Milind Lakkad.

Kunnumal, who is heading the HR function in the largest vertical of banking, financial services and insurance, will be taking over as chief Human Resources officer designate from Friday, a statement said.

He will "take over as Chief Human Resources Officer upon the superannuation of Milind Lakkad", the company said.

The exact date of superannuation for Lakkad, who has been working as CHRO since 2019, was not known immediately.

TCS is the largest private sector employer in the country, having over 6 lakh people on its rolls.

Kunnumal has a masters in HR Management from Madurai Kamaraj University, and has worked in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The company statement said Kunnumal has accorded top priority to attract and retain top-tier talent during his career and has undertaken transformative work in talent acquisition. PTI AA MR MR