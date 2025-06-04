Kushinagar airport included in AAI's incentive scheme for international flights

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved an incentive scheme aimed at promoting international flights from 13 airports across the country, including the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, airlines operating on new international routes will be offered exemptions on landing and parking fees, as well as other related charges.

The move is expected to boost the prospects of international flight operations from Kushinagar, where domestic flights have remained suspended for the past 18 months.

Speaking to PTI, Pranesh Kumar Rai, Director-in-charge of Kushinagar Airport, confirmed the development and said, "The inclusion of Kushinagar Airport in AAI's incentive scheme will significantly enhance opportunities for flight operations and landings. The scheme waives off several charges, including landing and parking fees, which will encourage airlines to consider Kushinagar as a viable destination." Rai also noted that multiple airline companies had recently approached the AAI requesting such incentives, indicating growing interest in launching operations from the region.

Kushinagar Airport, which has the longest runway among all international airports in the state, has completed the full installation of the DVOR system within the past 18 months. Additionally, about 80 per cent of work related to the Instrument Landing System (ILS) has also been completed, he added.

According to AAI, the 13 airports selected for the incentive scheme are: Kushinagar, Patna, Srinagar, Port Blair, Agartala, Imphal, Vadodara, Bhopal, Rajkot, Gaya, Aurangabad, Tirupati, and Ayodhya. PTI CORR KIS DRR