Kuwait's Burgan Bank selects TCS' solution to transform core banking

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Kuwait's Burgan Bank has selected TCS' solution to transform its core banking, the largest Indian IT exporter said on Wednesday.

'TCS BaNCS' will help the bank redefine customer experience and create a modern core banking solution that strengthens the bank's position, as per an official statement.

HDFC Bank selects two startups to explore innovative solutions HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has selected two startups to produce innovative solutions for modern day challenges in an initiative started with a venture capital fund.

Grayquest, which focuses on education financing, and Epaylater, which seeks to help retailers get financing solution, have been selected under the 'Co-lab' initiative, an official statement said, adding that the two will now collaborate with HDFC Bank to explore innovative solutions and drive mutual growth.

Welspun World appoints G R Arun Kumar as group chief financial officer Welspun World has appointed G R Arun Kumar as its group chief financial officer. Kumar was earlier the CFO of Ola, and will be playing an important role in Welspun World's growth strategy, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA