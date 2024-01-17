KVIC launches 'Khadi Sanatan Vastra' ahead of 'Ramotsav'

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday launched a new clothing range, 'Khadi Sanatan Vastra', and announced various discounts on its products in the run up to the Republic Day.

Advertisment

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said that on account of 'Ramotsav' -- the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya on January 22 -- Khadi Bhawan, New Delhi, will offer a special discount of up to 20 per cent on Sanatan Vastra.

The design of Sanatan Clothing has been prepared at the Khadi Center of Excellence (COEK) located at NIFT.

The KVIC chairman launched 'Sanatan Vastra' at the flagship Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place here.

Advertisment

Addressing the inauguration programme, the KVIC Chairman said the manufacturing of Khadi does not involve any kind of mechanical or chemical process, hence, Sanatan textiles prepared as per Indian tradition are unique in themselves.

Further, Khadi Bhawan will give 10 per cent to 60 per cent discounts on Khadi and Village Industry products from 17 to 25 January 2024 in the run up to Republic Day.

Kumar said that with the launch of Sanatan Vastra, KVIC wants to connect the youth with Swadeshi as the expansion of Khadi is part of improving the lives of millions of artisans in rural India. PTI RSN SHW