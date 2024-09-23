KVS Manian takes charge as new MD & CEO of Federal Bank

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Federal Bank on Monday said KVS Manian has taken charge as the new Managing Director & CEO.

Manian joins Federal Bank after an illustrious career spanning over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Federal Bank said in a statement.

During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank's transformation from a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to one of India's leading private sector banks.

His leadership was instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of Kotak's corporate, institutional, and investment banking, as well as wealth management divisions, it said. PTI DP TRB