Kyndryl extends partnership with Vodafone Idea

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) US-based IT firm Kyndryl on Thursday announced a three-year partnership renewal with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to transform the telecom operator's IT operations and provide a unified and integrated cyber resilience framework.

Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery.

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kyndryl will deploy a next-generation IT operations delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights, alongside driving large transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP) to provide the telco with enhanced operational agility and reduce costs.

Vodafone Idea will continue to use Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-driven integration platform, to boost automation and data-led operational efficiency. To date, the platform has deployed over 1,000 automations at Vi, cutting delivery noise by 15 per cent and enhancing service visibility.

"At Vi, our focus is on building a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT backbone that can support rapid innovation and business agility. Our partnership with Kyndryl enables us to leverage advanced automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimise our IT infrastructure. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in aligning our technology investments with long-term business objectives and delivering greater value to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.