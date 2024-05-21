Kyndryl, Nvidia join hands to accelerate adoption of GenAI-powered solutions

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) American IT companies Kyndryl and Nvidia have collaborated to accelerate the development, implementation and use of AI-powered insights and business outcomes, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Both companies have a presence in India, with customers spanning BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), telecom, manufacturing, retail, automotive energy, IoT (internet of things), travel and transportation.

Digital business platform Kyndryl Bridge will support the end-to-end lifecycle of AI development and implementation for customers running full-stack Nvidia accelerated computing and software, the statement said.

"This collaboration will provide a combination of technology and services critical to customers looking to rapidly scale generative AI solutions to remain competitive in their respective industries. By coupling Kyndryl’s expertise with NVIDIA technologies, customers will be able to tap into a wealth of knowledge crucial to their continued adoption and ability to scale," it said.

Kyndryl will offer comprehensive services via the Kyndryl Bridge catalogue, providing the Nvidia AI platform across industries, including financial services, retail, telecom and healthcare.

"By combining NVIDIA’s generative AI software with Kyndryl’s capabilities, we’re uniquely prepared to help address and resolve the biggest pain points for customers seeking to integrate AI across their hybrid IT estates," said Hidayatullah Shaikh, vice president, Software Engineering, Kyndryl Bridge.

Earlier this year, Kyndryl, which was spun off from IBM as an independent company, was hired by Canara Bank to manage its IT operations.

Nvidia has customers in the likes of Reliance Industries, and Tata Group. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL