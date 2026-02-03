L Catterton gets CCI clearance to acquire stake in Haldiram Snacks Food

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved global investment firm L Catterton's proposed acquisition to acquire a stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd.

"The proposed combination entails an acquisition of certain shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) of Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (Target) by L Catterton India Fund," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a statement.

L Catterton India Fund is a scheme of L Catterton India Trust, a Sebi-registered alternative investment fund, which is engaged in making investments in India.

Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd (including its affiliates) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of packaged food products in the country such as snacks, sweets, ready-to-eat products, dairy products, bakery products, chocolates, and non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages.

"Commission approves the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited by L Catterton India Fund," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

In December 2025, L Catterton said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Haldiram and acquired a stake in the country's leading snacks and food brand.

In 2025, Haldiram sold stakes to three strategic investors -- Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and International Holding Company (IHC).

L Catterton in India is led by former HUL CEO and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta -- now its Executive Chairman.

L Catterton has significant experience in building brands in the packaged food space across the world.

In April 2025, packaged snacks businesses of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International were merged to form Haldiram Snacks Food.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.