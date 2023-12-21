Labour court in Gujarat fines Hitachi Energy India for violation of state factory rule

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A labour court in Gujarat has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a factory of Hitachi Energy India Ltd for violating Gujarat Factory Rules 1963, according to a regulatory filing.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd (formerly ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd) is the Indian arm of Hitachi Energy, a global leader in power technologies.

"Hon'ble Judge Labor Court and JMFC Godhra has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 arising out of violation of Rule 12(c)(4)(e) of the Gujarat Factory Rules, 1963 relating to our factory situated at Halol-Champaner Road, PO Chandrapura, Ta. Halol, Dist. Panchmahal," Hitachi Energy India Ltd said in the filing on Thursday.

The order was received on Wednesday in Gujarati, while the translation to English was received on Thursday.

"Rule 12(c)(4)(e) of the Gujarat Factory Rules, 1963 (refers to) non-implementation of technical measures such as safety audit and biennial risk assessment for check-up in order to achieve reduction of accidents," the company said, sharing details of the section. PTI ABI TRB