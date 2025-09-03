Labour Min cautions citizens against fake PMVBRY portals

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday cautioned citizens against certain fake Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portals, saying these are "falsely claiming" to be undertakings of the government.

"The Ministry denies any association with these websites or their activities. Citizens are advised not to share any personal information, engage with, or make any payments through such portals," a labour ministry statement said.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Labour & Employment that certain websites like https://viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org/ and https://pmviksitbharatrozgaryojana.com/ are falsely claiming to be undertakings of the Government of India and allegedly inviting applications for recruitment at pan-India locations under the name of the ministry." The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal, facilitating registrations under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12th Independence Day address, went live in August.

For authentic information and services under the scheme, employers can visit the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete the one-time registration process, the ministry said.

The ministry advised all citizens, employers, and stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites and false recruitment claims. PTI KKS 1.0.0 BAL BAL