Labour Min disburses Rs 32 cr scholarship to 92,118 wards of beedi, cine, non-coal mine workers

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday said it has disbursed over Rs 32 crore as scholarship to more than 92,000 children of beedi, cine and non-coal mine workers.

In a significant achievement, the ministry has disbursed financial assistance for education to all eligible applicants under Labour Welfare Schemes (LWS) meant for wards of beedi, cine, and non-coal mine workers, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, a total of Rs 32.51 crore has been disbursed to 92,118 children of beedi, cine and non-coal mine workers who applied for scholarship during academic year 2024-25.

The education component of the LWS is implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and is administered by Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO) in 18 regions under the administrative control of the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), under the ministry.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 per student per annum is provided to eligible wards for education in school, college and professional courses.

The assistance is disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) using the Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) method, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

This landmark accomplishment reflects the ministry's unwavering commitment to timely and efficient service delivery, ensuring that wards of beedi, cine and non-coal mine workers receive financial assistance when they need it most.