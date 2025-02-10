Labour Min inks initial pact with FoundIt, to bring 10 lakh more jobs on NCS portal annually

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Labour ministry on Monday announced inking of an initial pact with FoundIt -- a leading job portal -- to enhance job creation and expand opportunities for young jobseekers by adding 10 lakh more opportunities annually.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and aims to enhance international and domestic employment opportunities for jobseekers registered on NCS (National Career Service) portal, a labour ministry statement said.

Mandaviya highlighted the NCS portal's transformative role in bridging the gap between jobseekers and employment opportunities, both within India and abroad.

"The NCS portal has become a crucial gateway, connecting millions of jobseekers with employers at the national and international levels. With the addition of 3,000 to 4,000 job postings daily, this MoU is expected to bring 1.25 lakhs international vacancies and over 10 lakhs domestic vacancies to NCS each year, significantly boosting employment prospects for Indian youth," he stated.

"With over 40 lakh employers registered, the portal has facilitated the mobilisation of more than 4.40 crore vacancies since its inception. At any given time, nearly 10 lakh job vacancies are available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities for the youth," he added.

Mandaviya said the NCS portal's integration with the e-migrate platform, under which more than 500 active recruitment agencies registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been onboarded.

Urging the youth to register on the platform and take full advantage of the numerous career opportunities available, Mandaviya said the NCS portal is integrated with My Bharat, SIDH portal, which is bridging the skill gap among the youth to make them more employable.

Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra said countries such as Germany, Finland, and nations across the Middle East are actively seeking skilled workers for both blue-collar and white-collar jobs.

This MoU will enable NCS to facilitate these vacancies and enhance career prospects for Indian job seekers, she added.

V Suresh, CEO of FoundIt, lauded the partnership, stating that it aligns with the Modi government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' by fostering inclusive employment opportunities.

"Employment is the key to economic growth, and the government's commitment to creating better career prospects is reflected in the continued success of the NCS portal, which connects millions of job seekers with opportunities in India and abroad," he said.

Under the pact, the jobseekers registered on the NCS portal will gain access to vacancies not only within India but also in southeast Asia and the Middle East, significantly broadening their employment prospects.

FoundIt will post job opportunities on the NCS portal, enhancing employment prospects for jobseekers.

It will gather job demand from employers across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, looking to hire in both the formal and informal sectors.

Relevant job listings will be integrated into the NCS portal via APIs for seamless access.

Through this MoU, FoundIt will gain access to a large and diverse pool of candidates from the NCS Portal, including women and persons with disabilities, the statement noted.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment will facilitate database integration, enabling FoundIt to connect with a broad talent base via a seamless technology interface, accessible both online and offline, it added. PTI KKS TRB