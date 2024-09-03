Labour Min pushes for inclusion of marginalised workers under PMAY

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday said it has initiated the exercise to extend benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to economically vulnerable workers.

The ministry has asked the state governments to include migrant workers, building workers, beedi workers, cine workers, non-coal mine workers, contract labourers, and other unorganised workers under the PMAY, a statement said.

The decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval to extend the implementation of PMAY for an additional five years, from FY2024-25 to FY2028-29, with an aim to provide 2 crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries, it said.

The initiative recognises the housing needs of economically vulnerable workers.

The ministry has emphasised that these workers represent a disadvantaged section of society and ensuring their coverage under the PMAY is not only a matter of social justice but also a necessary step towards improving their living conditions.

In addition, the ministry said that the Management Information System (MIS) portal, launched on August 21, 2024, for construction and migrant workers, is now fully operational.

The portal has been designed to facilitate the collection and analysis of data, including information on fund utilisation and workers' coverage under various central and state social security schemes, such as insurance, health benefits and housing schemes.

The Centralized Data Management system will enable state governments and Union Territories to make informed decisions and develop more effective welfare policies tailored to the needs of these deprived workers.

Reiterating the importance of a concerted effort towards the upliftment of these marginalised workers, the ministry has instructed Welfare Commissioners posted in various states to collaborate closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Follow-up on the initiative is being done in a series of regional meetings being undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with states & UTs between August 29 and October 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, as part of series of stakeholder consultations on the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired an introductory meeting with representatives from Employers' Organisations in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Addressing employers, Mandaviya stated that the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme represents a significant step towards the shared goal of creating a more prosperous and inclusive India.

"Employment generation is a top priority for the government, and the ELI Scheme is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal. We are committed to working closely with stakeholders to design a scheme that is robust, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of the economy," Mandaviya said.

The Union minister invited suggestions from the organisations regarding the formulation of the ELI scheme. He emphasised that the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for youth.

Representatives from CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE), Laghu Udyog Bharati, Indian Council of Small Industries (ICSI), Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII), All India Association of Industries (AIAI), All India Manufacturers' Organization (AIMO), Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Employers Federation of India (EFI) attended the meeting. PTI KKS SHW