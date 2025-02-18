Labour Min ropes in APNA, to bring 10 lakh jobs annually on NCS portal

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with recruitment platform APNA, a move that will bring 10 lakh jobs annually to the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The NCS portal serves as a vital bridge between jobseekers and employers, with over 40 lakh registered employers and 4.40 crore vacancies mobilised since its launch, a labour ministry statement said.

At any given time, nearly 10 lakh vacancies are available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities, it stated.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) has signed an MoU with APNA, one of India's leading job recruitment platforms.

The partnership will bring over 10 lakh job opportunities annually to the NCS portal, strengthening domestic employment avenues, as per the statement.

This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between talent and employment, fostering economic growth and workforce development in India, it added. PTI KKS TRB