Labour ministry revamps Shram Suvidha, Samadhan portals

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that revamping of Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals will also ensure better service delivery and protection for workers, who are central to India’s workforce.

"Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on revamping of Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals in New Delhi today", a labour ministry statement said. The revamp aims to make these platforms more efficient, user-friendly, and beneficial for both employers and workers.

During the meeting, Mandaviya stated, "The revamping of Shram Suvidha and Samadhan Portals is focused on efficiency, effectiveness, and ease of use. By upgrading technology and technical features, we are making strides toward a more streamlined compliance process for establishments across the country. This improvement will also ensure better service delivery and protection for workers, who are central to India’s workforce." These improvements aim to automate routine tasks, including notification alerts, identification of non-compliant establishments, and providing users with guided suggestions for compliance.

The ministry is also focusing on making these portals bilingual to reach a wider audience and create easier access for individuals. The new portals will also offer supportive features such as video and audio tutorials, interactive chat support, among others.