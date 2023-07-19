Labour ministry showcases e-Shram portal at G20 EWG meeting

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A presentation on government's e-Shram portal was delivered at the fourth Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency in Indore, an official statement said.

The three-day meeting began in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

"In the opening session of the meeting, Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and the G20 EWG Chair welcomed the delegates and recapitulated the discussions and achievements made during the last three EWG meetings," it said.

A presentation on e-Shram, the world’s largest database of unorganised workers and National Career Service Portal was made during the meeting, the ministry said. PTI ABI ABI MR