Labour ministry ties up with Swiggy to boost gig, logistics jobs

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Labour & Employment Ministry on Tuesday inked an initial pact with food delivery platform Swiggy to enhance gig and logistics employment opportunities on the National Career Service Portal and create over 12 lakh job opportunities in 2-3 years.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, a labour ministry statement said..

In his address, Mandaviya stated, “The National Career Service portal is a dynamic platform connecting job seekers and employers across India. With over 1.25 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers as of January 31, 2025, it is playing a crucial role in workforce mobilisation.

"This partnership with Swiggy will further extend the portal’s reach into the fast-growing gig and platform economy, enabling access to flexible and location-based opportunities for millions of youth..

Under the collaboration, Swiggy will gain access to a diverse, skilled, and job-ready talent pool, while lakhs of job seekers across the country will benefit from enhanced visibility and access to employment opportunities, the Union Minister said.

Swiggy will integrate its gig opportunities—including delivery, logistics, and support roles—onto the NCS portal. This real-time integration will enhance visibility of gig jobs for NCS users, who will benefit from timely and verified work opportunities across urban and semi-urban areas. Swiggy will regularly post verified gig and delivery job opportunities on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it. PTI KKS MR