Labour mobility key focus in proposed trade agreement with India: New Zealand PM Luxon

Auckland, Nov 5 (PTI) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Wednesday said strengthening people-to-people ties and discussions on labour mobility will be important components of the proposed free trade agreement with India.

He said that a huge number of Indian students want to come and get educated in New Zealand, particularly as opportunities in America are shut down, and with Canada talking about lowering its immigration.

This is a country that's creating more opportunities to welcome people from overseas to New Zealand, Luxon told reporters here when asked about the increase in the rejection of Indian students' visas here as compared to Chinese students.

"We do want to increase people-to-people relationships, and conversations on labour mobility will be a very important part of this conversation, as part of that FTA (free trade agreement)," he said.

The prime minister was addressing the media along with the visiting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand.

Goyal is here on a four-day visit. He will review the progress of negotiations for the FTA with McClay. The fourth round of negotiations for the pact is underway here.

Citing examples of investor visa and entrepreneurship visa, he said that the New Zealand government is taking a host of steps not just in the student and visitor spaces, but also in the business space.

However, he added that "we're very open to, you know, looking at what more we can do, and we're very open to working with both sides to make sure that we can make it easier. But also, as India has its own protocols around immigration settings as well, and has to manage risks from countries that want to come into India, it's the same for us in our immigration service as well".

On the proposed trade deal, the prime minister said both countries can benefit from this deal as they have complementary economies.

About the long-term goal of India-New Zealand strategic relationship, he said there is a huge amount of opportunity in areas such as defence, security and space.

"There is no way that we have prosperity for India and New Zealand without having stability and security as well. The two go hand in hand, and that's why having like-minded countries like India and New Zealand that actually want to make sure to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is very, very critical," he said.

There is a huge amount of work where the two sides can do together in defence and security, he said, adding that "in terms of trade, we have real advantages in our economy. We are the best farmers in the world, we're the most carbon efficient".

Luxon also said that New Zealand is a country that is now the third biggest launcher of rockets in the world.

"We have new things in trade, defence and people-to-people links to propel the relationship going forward, " he said, adding that in the current global trade situation, it is important for the two countries to work together in the way that we are.

On whether New Zealand is keen to join the Quad, he said: "We haven't been invited to join it, but obviously anything quite adjacent, we're very happy to be involved with. But look, I mean, we are very comfortable building our stronger defence relationships and ties with India".

Quad partners are Australia, India, Japan and the US.

On the issue of nations weaponising trade, he said New Zealand is a free-trading country.

"We don't believe that tariffs are the way forward. ..we actually need to find a way to be pragmatic and work our way through that," he added. PTI RR SHW